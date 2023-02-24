Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Make Hate Great Again

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 24, 2023 5:20 pm
  • Nick Fuentes announced that he “will be hosting an America First rally at CPAC on Saturday, March 4th.”
  • Isabella Riley Moody wants to “Make Hate Great Again.”
  • Steven Franssen says that “a majority of black Americans don’t like white Americans. White people, stop trying to be liked. It’s not working.”
  • David Daleiden and Milo Yiannopoulos is not a pairing we were expecting to see.
  • Finally, on this day in 2021, “Prophetess” Kat Kerr claimed she had been “taken forward in time” where she was shown the media announcing that former President Donald Trump was once again president. She said it would happen within a couple of weeks or, at most, a couple of months. Well, it has now been two years.

Tags: David Daleiden Isabella Riley Moody Kat Kerr Milo Yiannopoulos Nick Fuentes Steve Franssen Leftovers CPAC

You Might Also Like