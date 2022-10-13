Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Longing for Monarchy

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 13, 2022 5:30 pm
  • James Dobson warns that “what happens on Election Day this November will have a profound impact on the future of our country. The sanctity of life, religious liberty, and our children’s future are all at stake. In fact, truth itself is up for a vote.”
  • The Family Research Council hosted an event decrying the use of the term “Christian nationalism” at which Professor Mark David Hall told people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to stop “embracing the label of Christian nationalist”: “That’s just imprudent, and it’s handing victories to our critics.”
  • Speaking of Greene, her former intern Milo Yiannopoulos is longing for a monarchy.
  • Mike Lee was photographed with racist incel America First streamer Jared Noble (aka “Woozuh”).
  • Finally, Dennis Prager claims that Deuteronomy was the book “the Founders of the United States cited the most often.” No, it wasn’t.

