Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Launching the Ground War

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 27, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Scott Lively attempts to expose “the concise history of the American culture war that has evolved into the DEI and child grooming/mutilating nightmare Donald Trump and the MAGA movement promise to end.”
  • Anti-choice absolutist Ben Zeisloft fumes: “Donald Trump spits in the face of God by supporting child sacrifice. If he does not repent and bow the knee to King Jesus, he can have nothing but a fearful expectation of judgment.”
  • Nick Fuentes announces that the next phase of his war on the Trump campaign will involve him traveling to Michigan in September to “counter program” a Trump or Vance event by holding a press conference to air his grievances. He claims to have “at least 10,000 absolute loyalist America First soldiers that are willing to do everything in their power … to deprive [the Trump] campaign of votes.”
  • Gene Bailey and Greg Stephens know what really precipitated WWII and the Holocaust: “Darwinism.”
  • Finally, Rick Santorum says the left are “Stalinists” and “if you are not hated by the Stalinist leftists out here, you are not doing your job.”
Tags: Ben Zeisloft Gene Bailey Greg Stephens Nick Fuentes Rick Santorum Scott Lively Leftovers

