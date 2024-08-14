Nick Fuentes Threatens to Wage Guerilla War Against the Trump Campaign

Nick Fuentes, a Hitler–loving racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic Christian nationalist fascist, has grown increasingly disenchanted with former President Donald Trump since the two dined together at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

Fuentes was outraged by Trump’s decision to tap Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance’s wife is Indian and Hindu, complaining that Vance is someone who clearly “doesn’t value his racial identity” since he was willing to marry somebody “that far outside your race who isn’t even a Christian.”

Following the completion of the Republican National Convention last month, Fuentes was fed up, declaring that he would not vote for Trump and that “you could not bribe me to care” about the election. But all of that changed last week, when Fuentes reversed course and decided that instead of sitting out this election, he was going to actively work to undermine the Trump campaign in retaliation for allegedly abandoning the issues that Fuentes cares about.

Last night, Fuentes used his program to lay out his demands for the Trump campaign to meet if it hopes to prevent Fuentes and his followers from “formally declaring war”: promising a complete ban on all immigration, vowing to avoid going to war with Iran, and firing campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

Should these conditions fail to be met, Fuentes vowed to deploy activists to swing states to encourage Republicans to “refrain from voting.”

“We will be watching very closely the rhetoric on immigration, on foreign wars, and we will be monitoring the personnel decisions that are being made,” Fuentes said. “Depending on how things proceed from now until the election on those issues, we may undertake a series of menu options to escalate or deescalate our campaign.”

The first part of Fuentes’ war will largely involve online activism but, he said, “it will only escalate and expand from there.”

“Depending on how things go in the coming weeks, we will begin deploying on the ground in the state of Michigan,” Fuentes announced. “If things don’t get better, we will put boots on the ground in the state of Michigan. We will engage in other guerrilla political tactics in Michigan, which I will not disclose at this time. Michigan is a must-win, extremely competitive state with a very large Muslim population which is deeply interested in the current policy regarding Iran, Israel and Palestine.”

“If things don’t improve after that, we will escalate the Groyper war into every swing state in the country, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona,” he continued. “And we will persist in all of these actions—digital, e-mail, other traditional and non-traditional tactics—in every swing state until the election, which includes telling people to sit this one out and refrain from voting unless or until we see a real change in policy regarding immigration, foreign war, and a change in posture towards the loyal and disloyal personnel that operate inside the Trump movement.”

For what it is worth, Fuentes has a history of impulsively announcing ambitious campaigns that never materialize, so whether he actually has the capacity, resources, and motivation to follow through on these threats remains to be seen.