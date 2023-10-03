Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Invented By Communists

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 3, 2023 5:04 pm
  • Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke began the latest episode of their “CrossTalk” program by literally celebrating the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
  • Perry Stone claims to have heard from “an extremely successful businessman” who reportedly heard from intelligence sources in a foreign nation that the Democrats plan to nominate Michelle Obama for president in 2024.
  • Dinesh D’Souza told Stew Peters that under President Joe Biden, the United States is “not too different” from “unfree societies” like North Korea, China, and the Soviet Union.
  • Jarrin Jackson declares that “‘Racist’ is a term invented by communists.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes says that his America First movement needs a “Nazi AOC” and must be filled with fanatics, zealots, and jihadists: “We need people that are, like, insane.”
