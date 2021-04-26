Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Hold the Line

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 26, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Everett Piper declares that “the Democrats and their socialist Squad hate humanity.”
  • E.W. Jackson proclaims that “Black Lives Matter is worse than COVID” and says that anyone who claims to be a Marxist or communist should be considered a threat to national security and investigated by the government.
  • James Dobson warns that “the institutions of marriage and the family are under siege. Our birthrate is falling, and our children are being taught hate and sexual perversion in our government schools. How can a holy God look upon such debauchery and stay His righteous hand?”
  • Mat Staver says that President Joe Biden is a “kind of pretender in the White House” who is out to destroy America and its Judeo-Christian values.
  • Finally, Johnny Enlow continues to insist that his prophecies that former President Donald Trump would win the 2020 election were correct, claiming that God has been ordering him to “hold the line.”

Tags: E.W. Jackson Everett Piper James Dobson Johnny Enlow Mat Staver Black Lives Matter Election 2020 Joe Biden Leftovers

You Might Also Like