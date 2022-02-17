Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Group Gallows in Gitmo

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 17, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Dave Daubenmire declares that “Hillary Clinton is a traitor. … But she is not alone. I hope they have built an industrial grade group of gallows in Gitmo.”
  • For a mere $350, you can have breakfast with anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Sherri Tenpenny.
  • Patrick Howley predicts that Democrats will “pack with Supreme Court” to add justices like Oprah and Lizzo as part of their plan to commit “white genocide.”
  • If David Barton had his way, he would eliminate the Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
  • A warning from Joseph Farah: “While so-called ‘progressives’ may have previously seemed like normal neighbors, now they appear to be potential serial killers – every one of them!”
  • Finally, Michele Bachmann claims that former President Donald Trump’s administration was guided by righteousness: “If he found out that something wasn’t righteous or that something was righteous, he was either there cutting it off if it was unrighteous or he was supporting it if it was righteous.”

Tags: Dave Daubenmire David Barton Donald Trump Joseph Farah Michele Bachmann Patrick Howley Sherri Tenpenny Leftovers

You Might Also Like