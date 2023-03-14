Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Flood of Christian Nationalist Propaganda

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 14, 2023 5:10 pm
  • Scott Lively declares that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and therefore “America already owes him four more years in the White House, and, like any other robbery victim, he doesn’t legally or morally have to win another election to claim his ‘property.'”
  • Neo-Nazi and toxic misogynist Andrew Anglin says that he doesn’t use Facebook much these days except for when he wants to “target women and stalk them for rape.”
  • Nick Fuentes appears to be growing increasingly concerned about improving the “optics” of his fascist movement, trying to make it more about love, Jesus, and magnanimity, and less about his love of Hitler.
  • Robin Bullock asserts that “true patriotism speaks the word of the living God,” but Democrats don’t: “They speak like Nazis.”
  • Finally, Andrew Torba, the antisemitic founder of Gab, is building a right-wing AI that he and others can use to flood social media with “Christian Nationalist propaganda all day long.”

