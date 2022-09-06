Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Extremism That Threatens the Very Foundations of our Republic

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 6, 2022 5:07 pm
  • Scott Lively declares that “WE Christian Constitutionalists are the true progressives whose proactive evangelical persuasion of the world to live biblically is the solution to every problem the Marxists have caused.”
  • MAGA pastor/self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman really, really loves the American flag.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine was very alarmed by President Joe Biden’s speech on the danger that MAGA activists represent to democracy: “He has literally become Hitler, singling out the Jews and telling everyone to hate and kill them. We are the new Jews. He’s giving us our yellow stars. They’re about to send out the Gestapos on us.”
  • Dave Kubal was likewise outraged by Biden’s speech: “Citizens who stand for biblical values and for constitutional principles were the focus of the bulk of the President’s speech — an angry speech devoted to deriding and threatening half the nation.”
  • Finally, where did President Biden get the idea that MAGA Republicans represent a threat to Democracy? Probably from MAGA Republicans themselves.

