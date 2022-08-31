Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Dressed as a Democrat

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 31, 2022 5:07 pm
  • Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, defends appearing in a photo wearing a Confederate uniform: “All the leaders of the Confederacy were Democrats. … The founders of the KKK were the Democrats.”
  • Patrick Howley declares that “Joe Biden is a tyrant war pig pedophile!”
  • Vincent James calls on the Border Patrol to “start literally whipping migrants crossing the border.”
  • Dennis Prager says that “women are disproportionately active in doing damage to our society.”
  • Finally, QAnon conspiracy theorist Dave Hayes promises that “the storm is coming,” which he has been saying since 2018.

