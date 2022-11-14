Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Do What Must Be Done

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 14, 2022 5:07 pm
  • Wayne Allyn Root insists that the 2022 elections were “stolen”: “If you disagree, you’re delusional, or terribly naive, or brain-dead. Or you’re in on the fix. It’s time to admit we’re all part of a massive experiment in fraud, theft, brainwashing and gaslighting to a degree never seen in world history.”
  • Everett Piper declares that “the lesson of this midterm is simple and clear. Mr. Trump’s endorsements hindered rather than helped the much-anticipated ‘red wave,’ and his petty selfishness could likely lead to another series of runoff losses in the days ahead. The take-home of this past week is simple: Donald Trump has to go. If he‘s our nominee in 2024, we will get destroyed.”
  • Nick Fuentes says Black voters will never support the Republican Party so the GOP must “do what must be done”: “Send the military into these Black neighborhoods [and] make the streets safe. They’ll complain about it, [but] it doesn’t matter. They’re never gonna vote for us.”
  • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently dedicated “every square inch” of the state to Jesus: “[With] the authority that I have as governor, and the spiritual authority and the physical authority that you give me, I claim Oklahoma for you.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander claims that he can “will” Kari Lake’s election victory “into existence” and also that he can travel through time.

