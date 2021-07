Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Do Not Fear Theocracy

Christian ‘domionist’s’ are like Bigfoot. He doesn’t exist but that doesn’t stop preachers from looking for him. Best as I understand, a dominionist is a believer that thinks Christians should strive to dominate culture and enforce Christian values like the Popes of the Middle Ages. Of course, the idea of an American Christian Taliban is as absurd as it is comical. Having said that, the problem is not the end (culture aligned with Biblical values) but the means. Dominion isn’t bad if the dominator is competent, just and benevolent. After all, JESUS IS A DOMINIONIST! He fully plans on ruling the planet when He returns. The problem is that the church in this era is NOT called to take over the worlds governments. Yet we are called to impact governments.”