Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Divine Blessing or Divine Judgment?

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 31, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Wayne Grudem makes the case for reelecting President Donald Trump and poses a question to his fellow Christians: “If you believe (as I do) that God is sovereign over the affairs of nations, do you think that Donald Trump’s presidency has been an evidence of divine blessing or divine judgment?”
  • The American Center for Law and Justice has tapped Richard Grenell to serve as its Special Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy.
  • Alex Jones announces that DeAnna Lorraine will be moving to Texas to become a host for Infowars.
  • Liz Crokin declares that “the Democrat Party leadership worships Satan, they sacrifice children to Moloch & many are pedophiles.
  • Star Parker is not a fan of Black Lives Matter: “This is worse than activities we saw from the KKK and the mafia in these tactics; these are the same type of tactics of intimidation.”
  • Scott Lively complains that he is a victim of “cancel culture” after Amazon banned his book, “The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party.”
  • Finally, Rod Dreher defends his friend Eric Metaxas after Metaxas reportedly sucker-punched an anti-Trump protester while leaving the White House following Trump’s speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention: “I don’t care that Eric threw a punch at that guy. He had it coming.”

Tags: Alex Jones DeAnna Lorraine Donald Trump Eric Metaxas Richard Grenell Rod Dreher Scott Lively Star Parker Wayne Grudem Leftovers American Center for Law and Justice InfoWars

You Might Also Like