Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Dick Cheney Is a Godless Commie

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 9, 2022 5:15 pm
  • Upset that former vice president Dick Cheney recorded a campaign ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, Jarrin Jackson declares that “Dick Cheney is a godless commie.”
  • Why is Ron Howard appearing on Eric Metaxas’ program?
  • David Lane says that the removal of prayer and the Ten Commandments from public schools “were no random incidents, but the premeditated assault with the guided missiles of misdirection supplied by Satan, the wily serpent of deceit.”
  • Nick Fuentes declares that “I’m handsome and I have a good physiognomy because I’m a good person and my parents are good people. And my enemies are ugly because they are evil.”
  • Tyler Russell proclaims that once “we get Trump into the White House, we need to be the so called ‘fascists’ you keep demonizing. Raid all the globalist mansions. Raid CNN. Raid Zuckerberg. Raid them all & lock up the globalists for what they have done to us.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter seconds that idea: “Fuck the state till we control it. Our enemies will receive a million times the abuse we have received. No mercy for the great satan and it’s many demons.”

