Right Wing Bonus Tracks: COVID Kamikaze Warrior

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 6, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Everett Piper declares that even though President Donald Trump is “a real jerk,” he’s still going to vote for him: “The bottom line is that conservatives are not all that concerned if our leader is a jackass.”
  • Dennis Prager agrees: “At this time in American history, to care more about an individual candidate than the party is to support the unraveling of America. It is so irrational as to be incredible. Voting for any Democrat — whether for mayor, district attorney, state legislature, state governor, the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate or president — is to vote for someone who will enable the left to destroy America as we know it.”
  • Right-wing pastor George Pearsons dedicated his entire Sunday sermon to railing against homosexuality.
  • Dave Daubenmire has no qualms about proclaiming that “Pizzagate is real.”
  • Finally, Rick Wiles suggests that a “COVID kamikaze warrior” in the press went to the White House SCOTUS event and intentionally infected Trump and several others.

Tags: Dave Daubenmire Dennis Prager Donald Trump Everett Piper George Pearsons Rick Wiles Leftovers

