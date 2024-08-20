Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Category 6

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 20, 2024 5:16 pm
  • Charlie Kirk keeps claiming that Deuteronomy was the most source most quoted by the Founding Fathers when forming the Constitution. That is entirely untrue.
  • John Amanchukwu appeared on a program hosted by unhinged QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin.
  • Nick Fuentes says that all non-Christians are “wrong, they’re going to Hell, they should not have political power, and there should be no ambiguity about any of that.”
  • Ben Zeisloft gets onboard the Christian nationalists’ “women should not be able to vote” bandwagon: “Christians are not heretics if they reject the idea that every adult should have a vote. Mass democracy is not mandated by the Bible and is clearly unwise. We are allowed to discuss limiting the vote to heads of household, as well as by taxpayer status or property ownership.”
  • Finally, QAnon conspiracy theorist/self-proclaimed “prophet” Mark Taylor, who all but disappeared in the wake of his false prophecies that former President Donald Trump would be reelected in 2020, is back, warning that weather control weapons will be used to send Category 6 hurricanes to disrupt the election.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ben Zeisloft Charlie Kirk John Amanchukwu Liz Crokin Mark Taylor Nick Fuentes Leftovers

You Might Also Like