Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Bring Back Literacy Tests

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 11, 2024 5:13 pm
  • Michael Flynn says that the new documentary about him is “timeless” and should be taught in law schools.
  • Convention of States appears to want to bring back literacy tests for voting.
  • Stew Peters is a violent conspiracy theorist and virulent antisemite. He’s also, of course, racist.
  • The Center for Baptist Leadership, run by Christian nationalist William Wolfe, insists that abortion must be completely outlawed everywhere: “We must be clear that true biblical and political justice requires that we seek to secure the equal protection of preborn persons under the law in all fifty states of this nation and at the federal level.”
  • Finally, Bill Mitchell is not exactly a profile in courage.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Bill Mitchell Michael Flynn Stew Peters William Wolfe Leftovers Reproductive Rights Center for Baptist Leadership Convention of States

You Might Also Like