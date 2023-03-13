Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Be Not Deceived

- Lara Trump appeared on the “Elijah Streams” program last week where she said the outcome of the 2020 election was all part of God’s plan “to open people’s eyes to the true spiritual warfare that is taking place in our country”: “It is good versus evil.”
- Former Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is now dedicating entire episodes of his show on the Salem Podcast Network to promoting QAnon.
- Lance Wallnau reported that he, Cindy Jacobs, Ché Ahn, Mario Bramnick, and other modern-day “prophets” were recently in Guatemala, meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.
- John Guandolo claims that Black Lives Matter “is a Chinese communist organization being run by Chinese Communist Party officials inside the consulate inside the United States.”
- Hank Kunneman used his Sunday sermon to insist that the Biden administration “doesn’t exist” and that President Joe Biden has been replaced by body doubles: “I ain’t buying it because I ain’t deceived.”
- Ali Alexander is thankful: “GOD has made me sooooo humble. And yet still better than 99% of others. Wow, amazing—thank You God!”
- Finally, Nick Fuentes concludes that he might have to “tone down the Hitler thing going forward” because he’s afraid all his proclamations of love for Hitler could attract the wrong kind of Nazis to his movement.