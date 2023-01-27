Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Based Dictators

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 27, 2023 5:05 pm
  • Mercedes Sparks suspects that the deep state knew about the classified documents stored in President Joe Biden’s residence long ago and carried out the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last year in order to give Biden cover.
  • Lauren Witzek wants to see draconian anti-LGBTQ laws enacted in the United States.
  • Jon Miller and Joel Davis are quite explicit about their love of dictators: “If you’re the dictator, you’re like, ‘Fuck you, bitch, I’m in charge. If you don’t like it, I’ll kill you.’ It’s just like so much more based.”
  • The Republican National Committee approved a resolution condemning antisemitism that specifically mentioned Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.
  • Finally, speaking of Fuentes, he is very bitter about getting banned from Twitter only 24 hours after his account was restored: “I’m somebody who, in a functioning society, would be rewarded for being a genius. … I am awesome and my Twitter was funny and I want my account back now.”

Tags: Joel Davis Jon Miller Kanye West Lauren Witzke Mercedes Sparks Nick Fuentes Anti-LGBTQ Anti-Semitism Leftovers

