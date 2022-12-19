Right Wing Bonus Tracks: As American as Apple Pie

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 19, 2022 5:24 pm
  • MAGA pastor Shane Vaugn is very happy about funding former President Donald Trump’s latest grift: “For those who thought the TRUMP CARDS were stupid — -think again – He made 4.5 MILLION in 10 hours only a genius could do that — HE MADE THE MONEY to FIGHT BACK !!!!! and yes $100 of that came from ME !!!!!
  • Ali Alexander makes a promise: “The Luciferians, Masons, Deep State, Establishment, and Media stole everything from me two years ago. We are going to break them. All.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter thinks he should be able to run for president at the age of 22 because “most of the people who signed the Constitution were of the ages between 18 and 26.” Of course, he’s totally wrong.
  • Steve Franssen declares that “Christianity is the only actual religion. Islam and Judaism are government takeover schemes.”
  • Far-right activist Jon Miller is certainly not shy about expressing his virulent misogyny: “Beating women is about as American as apple pie.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes is fed up with all the cowards who keep whining that they don’t like Hitler: “Well, I do, and I’m tired of pretending I don’t.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Dalton Clodfelter Jon Miller Nick Fuentes Shane Vaughn Steve Franssen Leftovers misogyny

