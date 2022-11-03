Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Any Election I Don’t Like Is Stolen’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 3, 2022 5:05 pm
  • John Zmirak urges Christians to appropriate the term “Christian nationalist” because doing so “makes a fine example of defiance, of taking some bully’s effort to silence and intimidate you, and stuffing it back down his throat.”
  • Terri Copeland Pearsons closed out her Wednesday night church service by leading the congregation in an impassioned prayer for the midterm elections: “Darkness, you can’t have our people, you can’t have our nation, you can’t have our election.”
  • Eddie Hyatt explains why “American Christians have a moral obligation to vote in this election”: “It is both foolish and immoral for Christians to leave it to the secularists, socialists, and Marxists to choose those who will govern this nation. Such leaders would most surely oppose our Christian mission and message.”
  • Stew Peters is proudly “Rootin’ 4 Putin.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander, organizer of the so-called “Stop the Steal” effort, really couldn’t make it any more clear: “Any election I don’t like is stolen. … If I don’t like it, it’s stolen. If I like it, it’s not stolen. If you win, it’s stolen.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Eddie Hyatt John Zmirak Stew Peters Terri Pearsons Leftovers

