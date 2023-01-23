Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Tsunami of Deaths

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 23, 2023 5:24 pm
  • Trump cultist DeAnna Lorraine is starting to wonder how former President Donald Trump can supposedly be a brilliant 5D chess tactician while simultaneously surrounding himself with nefarious actors who somehow keep duping him into supporting things like COVID-19 vaccines: “You can’t have it both ways. Which one is it?”
  • Speaking of COVID-19 vaccines, right-wing anti-vaccine “expert” Sherri Tenpenny warned that we’ll see a “tsunami of deaths” in 2023 and that by the end of the year, everyone will have “a minimum of 5—probably 10 or more—close friends and family members that have died” from the vaccine.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin spoke at the same conference as Tenpenny and dedicated her entire speech to accusing Hillary Clinton of being involved in child sex trafficking: “Lock her up!”
  • Mario Murillo is working to expose Robin Bullock as a false prophet.
  • Finally, “constitutional sheriff” Richard Mack revealed that he was radicalized after attending a two-day seminar called “The Constitution for Law Enforcement Officers” put on far-right conspiracy theorist by W. Cleon Skousen.

Tags: DeAnna Lorraine Liz Crokin Mario Murillo Richard Mack Robin Bullock Sherri Tenpenny COVID-19 Leftovers Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association

You Might Also Like