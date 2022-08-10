Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Service to America

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 10, 2022 5:01 pm
  • Shane Vaughn blames former president Barack Obama for the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, warning that he’ll be punished by God for it: “Watch out sir. There’s going to be a day of vengeance by God Almighty.”
  • Patrick Howley asserts that “the left’s obsession with destroying Trump is merely a symptom of their fanatical hatred for regular White people in America.”
  • Janet Porter declares that “we are in a police state.”
  • David Brody allowed Anna Perez to spend 20 minutes spreading QAnon conspiracy theories about the search at Mar-a-Lago on his “The Water Cooler” program Tuesday, before thanking her for doing “a service to America.”
  • Finally, Lou Engle reveals why he is constantly rocking.

Tags: Anna Perez David Brody Janet Porter Lou Engle Patrick Howley Shane Vaughn Leftovers QAnon

