Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Retribution Presidency

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 28, 2023 5:03 pm
  • Charlie Kirk declares that “Trump 2.0 will be a retribution presidency.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter asserts that “the country would be better off if President Trump was a monarch.”
  • Neo-Nazi Ryan Sanchez, who posts under the name “Culture War Criminal,” praises “hero Kyle Rittenhouse” for having “liquidated two Jewish Antifa terrorists and wounded a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin”: “Long live Kyle, and death to the Left!”
  • Shane Vaughn warns his followers not to be fooled by Vivek Ramaswamy: “Why did VIVEK pay to scrub his Wikipedia the day before he announced his candidacy? Scrubbed of what? The HINDU FALSE GOD that he worships – His connection to mRNA vaccine technology – His association with SOROS —- IT WILL NOT WORK – we see THROUGH IT for WHAT IT IS.”
  • White nationalist Steven Franssen announces that he’s retiring from covering politics.
  • Finally, speaking at a “Pastors For Trump” event, Marty Grisham of “Loudmouth Prayer” rants that his “God is not in control” this nation and blames “pastors that refuse to talk about politics and putting Christians in a place to be able to move government and the laws of the land and implement the laws of God.”

Tags: Charlie Kirk Dalton Clodfelter Marty Grisham Ryan Sanchez Shane Vaughn Steve Franssen Vivek Ramaswamy Leftovers

