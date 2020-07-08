Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Hinge of History

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 8, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Cindy Jacobs says that Christians must fast and pray for the reelection of President Donald Trump because “we are at a tipping point of history, a hinge of history, whether we’re going to become a socialist nation. This is not hyperbole.”
  • Lance Wallnau offers up what he thinks will be a winning reelection message for Trump: “I am the only thing standing between the destruction of America and its survival.”
  • Jim Bakker returned to his television show today for the first time since suffering a stroke in May to blame the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest on legal abortion.
  • Wayne Allyn Root says that the key to success in life is never to listen to experts.
  • For some reason, the Faith and Freedom Coalition issued a press release praising “the Trump administration for its many accomplishments over the recent weeks.”
  • Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee appeared yet again on the program hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald.
  • Finally, after Cirsten Weldon alleged that “Mitt Romney’s wife was into making those porn tapes, pedophile porn tapes,” Ann Vandersteel agreed that Romney is a total “scumbag.”

