POTUS Shield: ‘God is a Man of War’ Who Will ‘Bring Disaster’ on Trump’s Opponents

Frank Amedia, a pastor, former Trump campaign adviser, and founder of the “prophetic” network POTUS Shield, released a video message Monday portraying opponents of President Donald Trump as agents of evil.

At the core of the impeachment inquiry against Trump is a “spirit of witchcraft,” and a “twisted conspiracy” by demonic spirits, he said. Amedia portrayed POTUS Shield—a network he founded on the night of Trump’s election—as a spiritual weapon. “We are a weapon, a spiritual weapon of God that has been anointed and called for such a time as this,” he said.

Amedia told viewers not to be shocked if another whistleblower shows up with charges against Trump. “Do not be shocked or surprised,” he said. “This is the tactic of the enemy.” He said to expect more “putrid incriminations” and “vitriolic ranting.” He denounced Trump opponents in the “deep state” and prayed that they would be exposed and removed.

Amedia also addressed the Trump administration’s targeted killing of Iranian Maj. General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. “God is a man of war,” Amedia declared, saying that the “righteous blood” of soldiers who had been killed over the years at the direction of Soleimani had “cried out to God” and “the time came when God judged.”

Iran, Amedia said, is “villainous” and “evil” and fueled by the same “spirit of antichrist” that powered Adolf Hitler and the Japanese government during World War II. There is no negotiation with Iran that would hold water, and no treaty that can control the spirit of hatred that drives the Islamist regime, he said.

Amedia predicted that Trump will win in 2020, saying that Trump has more “assignments” from God to complete, including the nomination of more Supreme Court justices. Amedia urged people to pray for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and White House spiritual adviser Paula White.

“Do not fear,” Amedia told Trump supporters dismayed by what he says are temporary victories for Trump’s opponents, like the House vote to impeach the president. Amedia compared Trump critics to the biblical character of Ahithophel, who advised Absalom, a son of David who had rebelled against his father.

“God may allow them to have some life for a short while so that then he can bring his disaster on those forces that are against the call of God,” he said.

Amedia quoted from the biblical book of Psalms to declare that God would defeat Trump’s enemies: “I have pursued my enemies and overtaken them; Neither did I turn back again until they were destroyed … You have subdued under me those who rose up against me.”

And he used a quotation from the book of Isaiah to “declare” for Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the U.S. military: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper. And every tongue which arises against you in judgment, you shall condemn.”

“Lord, let your word go forth,” Amedia added. “Strengthen, strengthen the arms of those that you have called for this battle. And, Father, subdue those under us who rose up against what God has called us to do, and this president to do, and this vice president to do, and his administration to do.”