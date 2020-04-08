‘Multiculturalism Is Deadly’ Is Ed Martin’s Takeaway from COVID-19 Pandemic

Right-wing activist Ed Martin blamed multiculturalism for the COVID-19 pandemic in a radio commentary Wednesday, seeming to equate multiculturalism with economic globalism.

“Unsanitary conditions at a food market in China caused our stock market to suddenly drop by thousands of points in the early days of the crisis,” said Martin. “Think about the absurdity of something like this. Because people in China choose to eat cat, our citizens die.”

Martin patted himself on the back for being politically incorrect:

Multiculturalism is one of the favorite buzzwords of the Left. They think no culture is better than any other culture. This is completely untrue. Don’t misunderstand me: there is no person superior to another person. Every person has inherent value because each is made in the image and likeness of God. However, some ways of living are superior to others. Any culture that promotes unsanitary practices like eating cats and rats is inferior to our American culture. The Wuhan coronavirus should be all the proof you need. National sovereignty should insulate Americans from the plagues of other cultures. But open borders brings the problems of other cultures to us. Let’s cut through the political correctness. Multiculturalism is deadly.

In contrast, Martin said, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “deserve credit for expertly handling the outbreak in the United States” and for taking steps to reduce U.S. economic dependence on China.

Martin, who worked with the late right-wing activist Phyllis Schlafly, leads Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, one of the groups that emerged from a contentious split among her supporters toward the end of her life. Martin ran for a seat on the Fairfax County board of supervisors in Virginia’s elections last year, losing by about 30 percentage points.