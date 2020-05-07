Lindsey Graham Says Trump’s ‘Pro-Life’ Stance Led His Coronavirus Response

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina pointed to President Donald Trump’s “pro-life” stance to praise the administration’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins,” Family Research Council ​President Tony Perkins hosted Graham to highlight the senator’s recent calls to seek recourse from China for coronavirus deaths in the United States and ​praise the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Perkins noted that Trump often ​speaks publicly about his pride in the nation’s economy and ​formerly low unemployment numbers, positing that Trump would not intentionally damage those issues “unless he was taking decisive action for the benefit of America.” Graham agreed, pointing to Trump’s “pro-life” policy stance.

“I believe if we’d let it run its course, Tony, you’d have a couple million people dead right now. Look, 70,000 people [have] died with us locking the whole world down, so the president put life—he is pro-life in the real sense of the word—he put life ahead of his economic success,” Graham said. “The economy came to a grinding halt—not because of anything bad about the economy—to save lives. Now we’re trying to balance how to turn it on. I think he’s done a really good job.”

Trump has repeatedly suggested that reopening the nation’s economy will result in more Americans dying from ​the coronavirus​, ​but he has continued to push for ​states to ease lockdown restrictions and businesses to reopen​ anyway.