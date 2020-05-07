Lindsey Graham Says Trump’s ‘Pro-Life’ Stance Led His Coronavirus Response

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina pointed to President Donald Trump’s “pro-life” stance to praise the administration’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
On Tuesday’s episode of “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins hosted Graham to highlight the senator’s recent calls to seek recourse from China for coronavirus deaths in the United States and praise the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Perkins noted that Trump often speaks publicly about his pride in the nation’s economy and formerly low unemployment numbers, positing that Trump would not intentionally damage those issues “unless he was taking decisive action for the benefit of America.” Graham agreed, pointing to Trump’s “pro-life” policy stance.
“I believe if we’d let it run its course, Tony, you’d have a couple million people dead right now. Look, 70,000 people [have] died with us locking the whole world down, so the president put life—he is pro-life in the real sense of the word—he put life ahead of his economic success,” Graham said. “The economy came to a grinding halt—not because of anything bad about the economy—to save lives. Now we’re trying to balance how to turn it on. I think he’s done a really good job.”
Trump has repeatedly suggested that reopening the nation’s economy will result in more Americans dying from the coronavirus, but he has continued to push for states to ease lockdown restrictions and businesses to reopen anyway.