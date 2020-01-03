Laurie Cardoza-Moore: Trump Is ‘Willing to Live His Faith Unlike Any Other Leader I Have Ever Seen in History’

Religious-right activist Laurie Cardoza-Moore, founder of the Christian Zionist group Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, appeared on TheDove TV’s “Focus Today” program earlier this week, where she praised President Donald Trump for being “willing to live his faith unlike any other leader I have ever seen in history” by running his administration in accordance with the Bible.

“President Trump is the most pro-Israel president we have ever seen,” she said. “And President Trump has made some of the most bold and courageous moves I have ever seen. It is a testimony to this man’s faith.”

“This is a man who believes the Bible,” Cardoza-Moore continued. “Has he said things in the past that are not reflective of biblical principals? Yes. But you know what? King David was not a perfect king either.”

“President Trump, if you look at what he’s done, he believes the word of God and he’s living according to that,” she added. “President Trump was willing to live his faith unlike any other leader I have ever seen in history.”