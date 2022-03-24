‘I’m a 12th Century Man’: White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Longs for the Days of Catholic Monarchy, Crusades, and Inquisitions

When Republican elected officials like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin were confronted over their appearance at the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference last month, they defended their decision to court this gathering of bigoted, racist, and misogynistic far-right activists by insisting that they were simply engaging “young conservatives” who love America.

Those “young conservatives” were brought together by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who not only hates America but fundamentally despises the basic concept of democracy, preferring to go back to the days of Catholic monarchy, crusades, and inquisitions.

Fuentes has been unabashed about his love and admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his desire to see Russia conquer and crush the nation of Ukraine in order to humiliate the United States, which he calls “the great Satan.” During Wednesday night’s livestream, Fuentes attacked those who criticize his retrograde worldview by asserting that the 21st century “sucks” and democracy is worthless.

“I’m a reactionary,” Fuentes said. “I support autocracy.”

“I’m an 18th century thinker,” he continued. “[The] 21st century sucks. Okay? The 21st century is trash. You think the 21st century is good? It’s not.”

“I’m an 18th century man,” he added. “The 18th century was kind of epic. Well, actually, there was a lot of problems but it’s better than what we have now. I’m a 17th century thinker. So yeah, you’re right. You’re damn right. I’m a 13th century thinker. I’m a 12th century thinker.”

“Who said I’m a 21st century man?” Fuentes bragged. “I’m a 12th century man.”

“Fuck the UN, and the internet, and democracy,” Fuentes declared. “You know what democracy has given us? Obesity. Low rates of literacy. It’s given us divorce, abortion, gay marriage, liberalism, pornography. That’s what democracy has given us. Ghettos and crime and political correctness. Diversity. Yeah, the track record of democracy? Not so good. Catholic autocracy? Pretty strong. Pretty strong record. Catholic monarchy? Catholic monarchy, and just war, and crusades, and inquisitions? Pretty good stuff.”