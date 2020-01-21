‘I Have a Dream of a Boogaloo’: Beneath the Peaceful Veneer of Virginia’s Gun Rally

The “Lobby Day” gun rally at the Virginia State Capitol was winding down and the crowd slowly dispersing when I came across a young man holding up a sign reading, “I have a dream of a Boogaloo.” I stopped in my tracks. Signs of “Boogaloo,” extremists’ short-hand term for what they see as a looming civil war, were to be found for those looking for them—I had just passed a “Boogaloo Boys” patch fastened on camouflage—but no one had featured the term so prominently.

“Were you hoping for Antifa?” I asked the man, who identified himself as Tyler Lloyd of Richmond.

“Yeah, I really wanted a shooting,” he said.

The rally, hosted by the gun-rights group Virginia Citizens Defense League, drew an estimated 22,000 to Virginia’s capital of Richmond. While an estimated 6,000 decided to enter the grounds of the capitol, where guns were not allowed as a result of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s issued state of emergency, many more decided to roam the streets outside of the Capitol grounds with their firearms.

With countless AR-15 rifles, holstered pistols, and orange “GUNS SAVE LIVES” stickers, the heavily male crowd milled about outside the capitol grounds in the morning chatting with other gun owners bundled up against the cold, the smell of cigarettes and cigars filling the air. “Trump 2020” flags and red “Keep America Great” hats dotted the sea of attendees, along with “2ND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY” signs and Gadsen flags. With chants of “Four more years,” “USA,” and “We will not comply” that caught on slowly and died quickly, the rally at times felt like a subdued Trump rally.

The rally attracted not only gun-rights activists from around the county, but a host of far-right groups. After the FBI arrested three white supremacists who had discussed committing violence at the gun rally and three more for a plot to murder an anti-fascist couple in the days leading up to the rally, it appeared that many open white supremacists were scared off from attending.

With the convivial atmosphere on the day of the rally, one could have been fooled into thinking that all the comparisons to Charlottesville in the days leading up were unfounded. But in attendance, along with the many who were there simply to advocate for guns rights, were hate groups and conspiracy theorists and their followers. If the groups had counterprotesters or Antifa to face off against, the day could have easily turned.

The Oath Keepers, an anti-government group, covered their faces in violation of mask laws. The Proud Boys, a group with a history of violence and whose members have spread white supremacist beliefs, were also in attendance. Enrique Tarrio, the group’s Miami-based chairman, roamed the streets in shiny black shoes, a tie, and a bullet-proof vest while other Proud Boys members in yellow and black sweatshirts followed in tow, and one member sported a megaphone covered in Infowars and “Epstein didn’t kill himself” stickers.

From atop his black “battle tank,” Infowars host Alex Jones yelled about conspiracy theories into a megaphone. “Northam said there would be shooting and death. He failed,” Jones yelled before climbing down from his perch on top of the truck and entering a mob of fans who followed him as he walked down the street shouting into a megaphone.

Earlier that week, Jones had warned about “false flags,” preemptively claiming that any violence that might occur at the rally would be by leftist plants dressed up as white supremacists or Trump supporters. Dotting the landscape at the rally were signs admonishing “Don’t get duped by deep state false flags” and attacking Northam.

It was following Jones that I passed by Lloyd and his “I have a dream of a Boogaloo” sign, perhaps an attempt to be clever on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which fell on the same day as the gun rally.

“I went to Charlottesville, and I was really hoping there would be, like, more clashing between counterprotesters, but it looks like conservatives outnumbered everyone today,” Lloyd told me.

“Yeah, I really wanted a shooting. So this is really disappointing that everyone is so peaceful and organized, and I mean nothing bad happened. I guess there’s plenty of people walking with guns outside the capitol, but I don’t know, I thought there was more statements saying we were going to go storm the capitol,” he said. “This might as well been Storm Area 51 for me. This is stupid. I don’t know what all of these people wasted all their time for.”

When asked about his sign, Lloyd said he had heard of the term two weeks ago. “But it was kind of like what will it actually do to start a, you know, civil war in America? And everyone is already so divided. It’d be nice for people to finally be able to solve those problems with violence,” he said.

When I pressed him to tell more about what he meant, Lloyd said he didn’t want “too much out there on the media,” but he did go on to compare the event to Charlottesville.

“I mean I went to Charlottesville. The National Guard were way cooler. I’d rather see, I don’t know, I was expecting a bigger police state,” he said. “I guess I really wanted the friction today, and it looks like everyone is just going to go get lunch now.”

Lloyd has been arrested twice before on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus after he trespassed holding a racist sign in December 2017.

Monday’s rally ended without a violent incident, but that’s not to say that some groups weren’t hankering for a fight. The decision by Antifa and groups supporting gun control to not protest the gun rally simply meant there was no one to turn on.