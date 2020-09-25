Capitol Ministries’ Ralph Drollinger Expands Right-Wing Bible Studies Within Trump Administration 

Ralph Drollinger, who teaches members of Trump’s ​Cabinet and members of Congress that the Bible requires Christian officeholders to support right-wing policies, will announce during this weekend’s “The Return” rally the launch of a new Bible study for subcabinet officials in the Trump administration, the right-wing Epoch Times reported this week. According to the report, six “high-ranking Trump administration officials” met last week for the first time.

Right Wing Watch has reported extensively on Drollinger and his Capitol Ministries​, which has ambitious goals to have “ministries” at all levels of government in the U.S. and in every foreign capital​. These ministries, which are already in at least 32 state capitals and 24 foreign capitals, proselytize and “disciple” public officials to Drollinger’s interpretation of the Bible and the duties of public officials.

Earlier this week Right Wing Watch reported ​that Drollinger called elections a “spiritual battle” and said that only “mature” Christians are ideal candidates for public office. As RWW noted:

In previous writings, Drollinger has demonstrated little respect for Christians who interpret the Bible differently than he does. He has called the “social Gospel” that motivates millions of liberal American Christians “a perversion of scripture” and “not Christianity whatsoever!” He has called Catholicism “one of the primary false religions of the world.” He urges public officials not to take part in “syncretistic” events like the National Prayer Breakfast, arguing that by participating in events that combine different forms of belief, attendees invite God’s wrath rather than his blessing. … In “Oaks in Office,” his handbook for public officials, Drollinger wrote that “the critical and preeminent duty of the Church in an institutionally separated society” is “to evangelize and disciple—to Christianize—the leaders of the State and its citizenry.”

Trump administration officials have helped Drollinger raise money for the group, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has opened doors to help Drollinger set up shop in foreign governments.