California Judge Rules that Trump Laywer John Eastman Should Lose Law License

Judge Yvette Roland ruled Wednesday that former Trump attorney John Eastman be stripped of his law license, saying that he had “exhibited gross negligence by making false statements about the 2020 election” and breached “his ethical duty as an attorney to prioritize honesty and integrity.”

More from the New York Times:

The disciplinary case against Mr. Eastman was opened with the State Bar of California in Los Angeles in January 2023. After an expansive, multiweek hearing that delved into his promotion of baseless claims of election fraud and his promulgation of fringe legal theories about the vice president’s supposed authority to single-handedly choose the winner of a presidential election, the bar officials returned a preliminary finding in November that he had breached his professional ethics.

Right Wing Watch has reported repeatedly on the multifaceted legal troubles facing Eastman, who remains unrepentant about his intensive efforts to help Trump stay in power. Eastman has been hitting up anti-LGBTQ and other religious-right activists to raise more than $3 million to cover his legal costs.

Eastman told religious-right activists recently that he had used his California disbarment trial to make the case that his 2020 claims about election fraud and illegality were legitimate but were never given serious consideration by the courts. He apparently failed to convince Judge Roland.