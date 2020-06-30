Benny Johnson ​Falsely Claims That Gun-Toting Couple Were Democrats

Turning Point USA chief creative officer Benny Johnson attempted to claim that a white ​couple that aimed firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis​, Missouri, were not supporters of President Donald Trump​, but rather Democratic Party voters. Johnson turned to Federal Election Commission data to support his claim, but there was a problem: ​He found the wrong guy.

Right Wing Watch emailed Johnson to inquire whether he was aware of his error, if he planned to correct himself, and if he generally tries to ensure that what he tweets is accurate. Johnson deleted his tweet after we sent our inquiry, but not before we could archive it. Johnson posted another tweet correcting himself, but ​he did not answer our inquiry.