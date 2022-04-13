Ali Alexander Suggests He Won’t Cooperate With DOJ, Says Democrats Want to ‘Usher in a New World Order’

The New York Times reported Friday that Ali Alexander, the GOP operative at the head of the so-called “Stop the Steal” campaign, had indicated that he would cooperate with the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Capitol attack. But by Monday, the far-right activist was back to attacking the DOJ and suggested his cooperation with the DOJ was anything but certain.

Joining radical conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on “InfoWars” Monday night, Alexander claimed that the effort to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a conspiracy to “stop Trump from running in 2024” and “usher in a New World Order.”

Under Alexander’s leadership, the Stop the Steal campaign perpetuated the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen and sought to keep former President Donald Trump in power. Its rallies featured radical conspiracy theorists like Jones, Christian nationalists like Greg Locke, and extremist groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, whose members would be among those that stormed the Capitol. Though he often tries to paint himself as a civil rights leader, Alexander has advocated for violence and civil war numerous times, and on the eve of the insurrection led a crowd in chants of “Victory or death!” When Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Alexander told his followers, “I do not denounce this, I do not disavow this”—declarations Right Wing Watch captured on video.

This is Ali Alexander, leader of the so-called Stop the Steal campaign, saying: “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.” pic.twitter.com/0mP0xThAYP — Kristen Doerer (@k2doe) January 6, 2021

Through a lawyer, Alexander told the New York Times Friday that he had received a subpoena from a federal grand jury and would cooperate with the Department of Justice’s investigation. In December, Alexander had cooperated with the Jan. 6 committee, sitting for eight hours of testimony, which he called, “8 hours of accusations, lies, and conspiracy theories digging into my First Amendment rights.”

But on Jones’ show, Jones insisted that Alexander was not cooperating. (The Jan. 6 committee is also seeking testimony from Jones; Jones says ge pled the Fifth.) Meanwhile, Alexander lashed out at the Department of Justice with a convoluted conspiracy theory, further throwing into question—if there was any in the first place—how much cooperation Alexander would be providing.

“You were the first to go to the committee in the lion’s den,” Jones said admiringly. “And they spin it like you’re cooperating? No, you’re standing up against the lie. You’re a hero.”

“CNN did a segment on me this weekend. And they actually kind of soberly laid out the case that I wasn’t cooperating with the feds,” Alexander said. “They said, ‘Don’t get your hopes up.’ They said, ‘This is an eccentric character. He says wild things on InfoWars.’ And then they said, ‘You know, he would never be a witness against Trump. So what the feds are obviously doing, because they subpoenaed him, and he’s not, and he didn’t come in voluntarily, is that they’re, they’re probing him for information that may lead to, you know, other people,’ blah, blah, blah. And I thought, ‘Wow, there’s my enemies, at least kind of very soberly trying to let down their audience’s excitement.’”

Jones and Alexander moved on to the FBI’s handling of the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and the prosecution’s failure to secure a guilty verdict against four defendants. They claimed that the FBI was guilty of entrapment in Michigan, and that Michigan was a precursor to the Capitol attack. (Immediately after the attack, Stop the Steal activists began creating the narrative that it was a false flag attack.)

“What we know about the FBI case in Michigan is that they moved the guy who was in charge and really set up that plot to cover for her killing all those elderly people in nursing homes,” Alexander claimed. “So they created this—to try to give her a more national profile—they created this stupid coup in Michigan, and then they move that guy over to Washington to oversee the Jan. 6 cases.”

But the Michigan case, in Alexander’s telling, was just a small part of a broad conspiracy to get rid of elections, the Republican Party, and Christians, with the end goal of ushering in a “stateless New World Order.”

“Folks need to realize we’re on a three-part track to stop Trump from running in 2024,” Alexander said. “There’s the J6 commission committee. There’s the DOJ investigation. And then there’s the civil cases. You just saw Judge Carter wrote this ridiculous opinion, where he said that Donald Trump was likely in charge of a criminal conspiracy to overthrow the government. He threw the J6 committee a bone there, [the] J6 committee then throws the DOJ a bone and says, ‘If you don’t charge, then we’ll criminally refer him.’ So you know, we just live in a preposterous time. They’re running the last part of their coup because they don’t want more elections. They don’t want a Republican Party. They don’t want Christians. They want to implode us, and they want to usher us into a stateless New World Order.”

“This all seems to serve the great reset,” Alexander continued. “I think that if you take down America, the world questions whether or not there can be nation states. So I think this is all part of their plan. We’re watching it in real time, we find ourselves as characters in his dystopian novel.”

“We are not the monsters that [Democrats] think we are, you know, the right wing has never been the monsters that they think we are,” he said. “They’re the eugenicists, they’re the murderers, they’re the baby killers, they’re the pedophiles.”

Alexander circled back to the Michigan case and claimed that another false flag attack was just months away.

“The Michigan case was a prelude to J6. But I think J6 is a prelude to whatever false flag they’re planning to hit Washington, D.C., either around the midterms or shortly thereafter,” Alexander continued.

Jones agreed. “The next move is a false flag, which they believe will trigger a civil war, which is a smokescreen for the Democrat Deep State—and then RINOs are allied with the neo-cons—to outlaw political dissent, create a one-party state like Venezuela with a ceremonial opposition party, and basically come after their detractors,” Jones said. “It’s not about Ali Alexander and myself. It’s about preparing the false flag to demonize America.”

Of course, it’s worth noting that Jones is the type of radical conspiracy theorist who baselessly claimed that the Sandy Hook mass shooting was a false flag and accused the parents of the murdered children of being paid actors. Unsurprisingly, he lost that defamation case. Alexander, meanwhile, has repeatedly lied about his comments on Jan. 6.