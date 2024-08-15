You’re Daggum Right the Remnant Alliance Is a Christian Nationalist Coalition

Earlier this month, the Remnant Alliance held a three-day “pastors training conference” in Texas that featured a variety of Christian nationalist speakers, including Charlie Kirk, Jim Garlow, Rick Green, Steve Deace, Rick Scarborough, Paul Blair, and others.

As the Texas Observer reported earlier this year, the Remnant Alliance “operates as a sort of clearinghouse for Christian nationalist ideology,” that frames political activism “as spiritual warfare against satanic evil in the pursuit of realizing the kingdom of God on earth.”

Among the speakers at the coalition’s “For Such A Time As This Gala” was Steve Maxwell of Citizens Defending Freedom. During his remarks, Maxwell openly admitted that the Remnant Alliance is a Christian nationalist effort to inject its far-right “biblical worldview” into every level of society.

“The question before us tonight is can America rise once again to defeat a multi-headed enemy that is both inside our homeland and overseas?” Maxwell said. “My role here tonight is to share with you the mission, the mindset, the model that has been proven successful throughout all of human history and how this model is being implemented once again in these United States.”

“It’s called the the Remnant Alliance,” he stated. “The Remnant Alliance is a group of Christ-centered organizations that have come together, combining skill sets and resources, creating a plexus of support for our pastor leaders and citizens throughout the United States through the local church. You say, ‘Steve, you sound like a Christian national.’ And I say, ‘You’re daggum right we sound like a Christian national!'”

As the Texas Observer reported, the Remnant Alliance has a five-step plan for imposing its agenda on the nation:

First, local pastors are trained to have a “Biblical Worldview” through Liberty Pastors; second, pastors begin teaching a “Biblical Worldview” from the pulpit with the help of preprepared notes; third, congregants are trained on “Biblical Citizenship” and “Constitutional Defense” through the so-called Patriot Academy; fourth, pastors form a “Salt and Light” ministry at their church and are paired with a Citizens Defending Freedom liaison; and fifth, entire congregations are mobilized to “extend the Kingdom of God” with the help of advocacy groups—in other words, to vote for “Biblical values” candidates in races that can be decided by a few hundred votes.

This was precisely the plan that Maxwell laid out in his remarks.

“So what is the Remnant Alliance?” he asked. “We first have a boot camp for pastors. … Those pastors leave that three-day boot camp with their wives and then they go home and they begin preaching. They have an armful of of sermons and they’re excited and they commit to go home and preach a biblical worldview and teach this history we’re talking about. Next, we train the congregants. Most of our American citizens have never taught our Christian heritage and so we take care of that through Rick Green and [his] Patriot Academy [which has] over 30,000 coaches across the nation. Millions of people have been watching this. We train our congregation.”

“Next is the Salt and Light Council,” Maxwell continued. “It is a toolkit inside that church that now everything involved from selecting and training leaders, to voter guides, how to start a private school, anything you need in that community to get activated, it’s in that toolbox. Our organization is Citizens Defending Freedom. We bring the attorneys at the grassroots level. We bring the media and we bring our own intelligence so we can understand the money flows and what’s going on in that community.”

“Now we have a biblical citizenship ministry [in the local church] and their job is to help shine the light on that community,” Maxwell declared. “There are 320,000 churches in America today; every single one of them is an embassy, or could be an embassy, for the Kingdom of God. We are ambassadors for Christ. This is not our home. Our mission is to represent our Kingdom on Earth.”

“Our job is to extend the Kingdom of God,” Maxwell proclaimed.