Will DeSantis Join Right-Wing Activists and Conspiracy Theorists for Event Designed to Save US From God’s Judgment?

In September 2020, religious-right activists gathered on the National Mall for an event dubbed “The Return.” Questionably timed to coincide with the presidential election, End Times author Jonathan Cahn brought together dozens of prominent right-wing activists ranging from James Dobson and Pat Robertson to former Rep. Michele Bachmann and Alveda King for a day-long prayer event that was designed to elect conservative Christians to office in effort to bring about revival “through the ballot box.”

The 2020 election results were not what organizers had hoped, but that has not stopped Cahn and company from announcing a follow-up event dubbed “The Renewal” which is to be held in Florida in January.

While claiming that “this is not a political event,” the speaker’s list is filled with right-wing political activists and conspiracy theorists, including Cahn, Bachmann, Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, David Barton, Kent Christmas, Rep. Louie Gohmert, and more.

A promotional image posted on right-wing pastor Kent Christmas’ Facebook page suggests that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may also be participating, along with Ben Carson, Rick Scarborough, Jerry Boykin, and several other religious-right activists.

In a press release, organizers explain that the event is being held in hopes of freeing the United States from the “tyranny and oppression” they claim the country is currently experiencing and to save the nation from God’s judgment: