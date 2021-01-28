‘We’re on the Brink of a Revolution,’ Chris Cox Tells Insurrection Eve Rally, Offers to ‘Take the First Bullet’ 

There was plenty of war talk at a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5, the day before the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but nobody’s bluster beat that of Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox, who said the country is “on the brink of a revolution” and offered to “take the first bullet.”

Cox said Bikers for Trump exists “for the sole purpose of seeing Donald Trump elected in 2020.”

Here’s part of what Cox told the crowd:

Folks, we’re on the brink of socialism, which is the Venus flytrap for any democracy, for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. And if any of those things ring true to you, then you better step up right now because we’re on the brink of a revolution. And I, for one, will take the first bullet. If there’s anybody out there from antifa or Black Lives Matters, spend your first fuckin’ bullet in my chest, OK? Because patriots will step up and we will fill those gaps and we will hold that line. And you got my word. We’re pushing 400,000 members in the Bikers for Trump. We’re one of the fastest growing organizations in the country. And we don’t slow down, we double down, and we’ve been doubling down in Georgia. We’ve been doubling down in Philadelphia, and we’re just getting started here, folks. Right now, there is a major assault on decency. They want your Bible. They want your babies. And they want your bullets. OK? We have grandfathers and great-grandfathers and uncles that died, that gave limbs, that are living on respirators, that died for us and spilled blood. Now it’s up to us here in the continental USA, in domestic America, to stand up for the sacrifices that they made. And I, for one, will stand up, and again, antifa, if you’re out here and you’re hidin’, Black Lives Matters, if you’re hidin’, start with me, Chris Cox, Bikers for Trump. Thanks, everybody. Hats off! Donald Trump 2020!

Four years ago, Bikers for Trump served as a sort of vigilante security force at Trump rallies and during his inauguration.

Chris Cox at Jan. 5, 2021 Stop the Steal rally from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.