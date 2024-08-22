Trump Campaign Troll Brenden Dilley Attacks Tim Walz’s Teenage Son ‘To Save America’

Trump campaign troll Brenden Dilley was among the MAGA activists attacking Gus Walz, the teenage son of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for tearfully cheering as his father accepted the vice presidential nomination during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

Whereas Walz is a young man with ADHD, an anxiety disorder and a non-verbal learning disorder, Dilley is an overtly racist, unapologetically misogynistic, and gleefully amoral adult who has made it abundantly clear that there is “nothing I won’t fucking do or say” in support of the Trump campaign, which, in turn, has granted him high-level access to the campaign, family, and the former president himself.

Dilley repeatedly attacked Gus Walz on social media last night and then lashed out at critics during his livestream today,

“He’s got a closeted homosexual father who more than likely is a fucking pederast and who fucked him up royally and now he’s weird,” Dilley ranted. “He’s a weird little motherfucker. He might be fucking retarded, but he’s not autistic. He doesn’t have Down Syndrome. This isn’t some shit like you need to be like, ‘This is wrong. This is so wrong, Dilley, for you to be attacking [him].’ Shut the fuck up.”

“I’m here to fucking win at all costs and I’m OK with that,” Dilley declared. “I’m comfortable with you calling me immoral. I don’t care.”

“Which part of the 10 Commandments says to not speak honestly and tell the truth if it’s offensive?” he continued. “I must have missed the one that said roll over and die like a pussy bitch so commies can take over your country but at least you’re a good person. Hard to be a good person when you’re fucking dead! Do you guys not understand this?”

Dilley said that nothing will stop him from attacking an “about to be 18-year old voter whose father is a communist [just] because he’s an a child.”

“Shut the fuck up,” Dilley barked. “Literally, shut the fuck up.”

“There’s nothing I won’t say to fucking save America,” Dilley proclaimed. “There’s nothing I won’t do to save America.”