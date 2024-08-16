Trump Campaign Hires ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer, Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theorist Alex Bruesewitz

Stop the Steal organizer and MAGA political consultant Alex Bruesewitz is joining the floundering Trump campaign. Bruesewitz is among several new hires, including Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Bruesewitz has been a “top official” at a pro-Trump super PAC and a participant in the online pro-Trump “troll army.”

Bruesewitz is one of the right-wing activists mobilized by Roger Stone ally Ali Alexander to mobilize support for Trump’s efforts to stay in office after losing the 2020 election. Bruesewitz went to Wisconsin, where he organized a rally and called for a revote.

In December 2020, after the states cast their Electoral College votes, Bruesewitz called it a “disgrace” that then-Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had reportedly urged Republican senators not to support efforts to challenge the outcome, and said he had spoken with “many billionaires” willing to fund primary challenges to Republican incumbents who didn’t back Trump. Bruesewitz was among the MAGA loyalists who vowed to take revenge on Trump’s enemies by funding primary challenges to congressional Republicans who didn’t go along with efforts to block certification of Trump’s victory.

Bruesewitz spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 5, 2021, the eve of the insurrection, where speakers mingled conspiracy theories, Christian nationalism, and threats of violence. “What’s going to start a civil war is if we legitimize a rigged and stolen election,” Bruesewitz said. “We will never acknowledge Joe Biden as the president of the United States.”

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, Bruesewitz continued to claim—against all evidence to the contrary—that “The January 6th ‘riot’ wasn’t conducted by Trump supporters to stop the certification of the election.” He claimed that the violence was carried out by “federal informants to stop the debate of the election so the American people couldn’t get the transparency they deserved.”

In 2022, Bruesewitz said the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 resolution could “go to hell” and said, “I will never apologize for exercising my constitutional rights after the 2020 ‘election,’” which he had called “the greatest scam in the history of our nation.” He repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment in refusing to answer investigators’ questions.

In August 2022, when an FBI office in Ohio was attacked after the FBI carried out a search at Mar-a-Lago, Bruesewitz claimed that the attack was a “hoax” by “Biden’s Gestapo.”

Last year, he was reportedly considering a move to his home state of Wisconsin to mount a run for Congress. Earlier this year, Bruesewitz joined Donald Trump, Jr. on the campaign trail for Rep. Lauren Boebert.