True the Vote Faces Federal Election Complaint Over Coordination With Georgia GOP

True the Vote, an organization that has advocated for restrictive voting laws, is the subject of a Federal Election Commission complaint filed by Campaign Legal Center Action and Common Cause Georgia. “True the Vote illegally made, and the Georgia Republican Party illegally accepted, in-kind contributions,” according to a March 31 press release from the two groups. True the Vote had bragged about its partnership with the state GOP in December for what it called “the most comprehensive ballot security initiative in Georgia history.”

Between the November election and the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs in Georgia, True the Vote partnered with Republicans to challenge the eligibility of more than 364,000 voters in dozens of counties, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. True the Vote backed restrictive voting legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

True the Vote and its leader Catherine Engelbrecht have been pushing voter fraud conspiracies and restrictive voting laws for years. Last May, when then-President Donald Trump’s political team was fighting efforts to expand voting by mail, Engelbrecht told a group of religious-right activists that the political battle over mail-in voting was a “spiritual struggle” for “control of the free world.”

In November, True the Vote filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathryn Boockvar contesting “illegal ballots” that it said were counted in the 2020 election. It also announced that it was raising a million-dollar “whistleblower compensation fund” to “incentivize election malfeasance reporting”—to “support” people who make allegations of voter fraud.

As Right Wing Watch noted in November: