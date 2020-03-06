Todd Starnes: Democratic Primary is ‘a Dumpster Fire at a Senior Citizens’ Home’

Religious right radio host Todd Starnes described the current Democratic primary election as a “dumpster fire at a senior citizens’ home” and argued that the party would eventually install Michelle Obama as the “savior” to run against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Todd Starnes Show,” Starnes argued that because Joe Biden has not yet received campaign endorsements from the Clintons or Obamas, the likelihood of the Democratic Party nominating Michelle Obama for the presidency was increasingly possible.

“Folks, do not be surprised if Michelle Obama ends up becoming the nominee. I’m just telling you. I just want to throw that out there. I don’t want you to be alarmed. I don’t want you to go into cardiac arrest when Rachel Maddow announces that on national television,” Starnes said. “But are you starting to see all the puzzle pieces coming together? Because this is a dumpster fire. It is a dumpster fire at a senior citizens’ home. That’s what we’re watching right now.”

Trump is 73 years old. Biden is 77 years old and Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 years old.

“You can’t tell me that either one of those guys is going to be the nominee,” Starnes said.

Starnes then warned that Sanders supporters would be fighting in the streets of Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention this summer “unless Michelle Obama is the savior of the party.”

Right-wing conspiracy theorists have long argued that Michelle Obama would run for president. Last year, Bill Mitchell claimed that the former First Lady would be Democrats’ “savior candidate” in 2020.