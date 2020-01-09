Terri Pearsons Prays That God Will Make Iran Afraid of Trump and America

During last Sunday’s service at Eagle Mountain International Church in Fort Worth, Texas, pastor Terri Pearsons heaped praise on President Donald Trump for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and gushed that Trump’s threat to commit war crimes by striking Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliated gave her chills.

“President Trump has issued a severe threat of his own,” Pearsons, the daughter of megachurch pastor Kenneth Copeland, told the congregation as she read some of Trump’s tweets. “‘The United States’—it gives me chills—’The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!'”

“I love it that he just tweets this,” Person declared, before reading Trump’s threat to strike Iranian cultural sites, which would constitute a war crime. “‘Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!'”

Amid raucous applause from the congregation, Pearsons then offered up a prayer that God will make Iran fear America and Trump.

“We are reminded Lord that it was the I AM that dealt with Pharaoh,” she said. “It was the I Am that dealt with the enemy nation of God and his people. It was the Great I Am that brought them to their knees and lifted up Israel and the covenant people of God that the whole world was in fear of. Lord, we thank you for the covenant promise that said I will make them afraid of you. Lord, for their own sake, we ask you to make them afraid of us, make them afraid of Mr. Trump, make them afraid of Americans.”