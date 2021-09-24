Team Trump Celebrates First ‘Win’ in Bid to Replace House Republicans Who Backed Impeachment  

One America News Network host Natalie Harp declared this week that “RINOs are going extinct,” adding that “it couldn’t happen soon enough.” Harp denounced the 10 House Republicans who supported the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump and gloated about the recent announcement that one of those Republicans, incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio’s 16th Congressional District, would not run for reelection. Gonzalez won the 2020 general election with 63 percent of the vote.

“One down, nine to go,” she quoted from a Trump statement responding to Gonzalez’s announcement.

Harp interviewed former Trump campaign and White House aide Max Miller, the Trump-endorsed candidate for the seat currently held by Gonzalez. “Max, you’ve already won! How does it feel?” Harp said.

Harp and Miller mocked Gonzalez’s claims that he was stepping down to spend more time with his family. “Anthony knew that he wasn’t going to be able to make it out of this primary,” Miller claimed.

Miller welcomed Trump’s support, calling it “the most powerful endorsement in politics that anyone has ever seen.” He vowed that if elected, he would fight the “tyrannical” Biden administration.

Politico has described Miller as a “former Marine Corps reservist and scion of one of the Cleveland area’s wealthiest, most prominent, most powerful families” and as “the poster child of Trump’s post-impeachment retribution tour.” Politico’s July profile also reported on Miller’s “troubled past,” including a romantic relationship with a former White House press secretary that reportedly “ended when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her,” a charge which Miller has denied.

Among the people Politico spoke with was a former classmate who said of Miller, “He gets out of stuff. He’s rich, he’s well-connected, his family is well-connected. It’s not surprising to me that he doesn’t pay consequences for the things he does.”