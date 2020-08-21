Steve Bannon Claims His Arrest Was a ‘Political Hit Job’

Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon claims his arrest Thursday morning was a “total political hit job.”

Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges ​that he defrauded donors who gave money ​to We Build The Wall​, an organization he led dedicated to ​the private building of President Donald Trump’s long-promised but undelivered ​wall​ along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon pleaded not guilty and was released from prison on a $5 million bond Thursday afternoon.

Bannon appeared on Friday’s episode of ​”War Room Pandemic,​” a ​broadcast he co-hosts out of D.C. dedicated to analyzing the coronavirus and Chinese politics with a ​U.S. nationalist​spin​, and addressed his arrest at the top of the program.

“I am not going to back down. This is a political hit job,” Bannon said. “Everybody knows I love a fight. I was called ‘honey badger’ for many years. You know, ‘Honey badger doesn’t give.’ So, I’m in this for the long haul. I’m in this for the fight. I’m going to continue to fight.”

“This was to stop and intimidate people who want to talk about the ​wall. This is to stop and intimidate people who have the president’s back on building the wall,” Bannon said​.“We’re never going to stop pushing the wall. We’re never going to stop saying that you can’t stop this wall.”