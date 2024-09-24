Speaker Mike Johnson Tells Paula White’s Prayer Warriors God Has Chosen Trump to Lead U.S. a Second Time  

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson joined Donald Trump adviser Paula White on a call last night hosted by the National Faith Advisory Board, an operation White set up after Trump left office to continue the work she did as a White House aide to keep religious-right leaders solidly in the MAGA camp. The call was streamed by Intercessors for America, a group of pro-Trump prayer warriors whose leader Dave Kubal is closely associate with White and helped her set up her One Voice Prayer Movement during Trump’s first term.

Johnson called himself an “ambassador of hope,” telling the MAGA faithful, “I am absolutely convinced that we are going to keep and grow the House majority, we’re going to win a Republican majority in the Senate, and President Donald J. Trump is going to go back to the White House.”

“This is a real inflection point, a civilizational moment, a turning point for our country,” he said, calling this “the most important election of our lifetimes, arguably one of the most important in the history of our nation.”

Johnson said he spent almost three hours with Trump at Mar-a-Lago just after the Secret Service disrupted a second assassination attempt. Johnson said he told Trump that “it seems apparent to us that God has chosen him to do this, to lead the greatest nation in the history of the world for a second time.”

White prayed for Johnson, and asked God to “raise up this army of millions that you’ve called to bombard Heaven [with prayers]” and secure Johnson’s anointing.

Johnson was followed on the call by Rabbi Yaakov Menken of the Trump-inspired right-wing Coalition for Jewish Values. “This is a fight for biblical values,” Menken said. He claimed that “Intersectionality is a union of people who hate values.”

Next up was Father Calvin Robinson, a right-wing Anglo-Catholic priest who recently moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, from the United Kingdom. He said what is happening in England is evidence that “nanny statism is demonic” because “there is no liberty without Christ.”

“I believe that America will become the last stand for Christendom, which we now call the West,” he said, calling the upcoming election “kind of the make or break for the West, really, where we get to say, ‘Do we believe in Christ or not, collectively.’”