Scott Lively Says Women’s Right to Vote a ‘Product of the Soviet Bolshevik Revolution’

During Sunday’s “Breaking News Bible Study” program, which airs on radio station WETR in Knoxville, Tennessee, Trump–loving radical anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively declared that the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was “a product of the Soviet Bolshevik revolution” and runs contrary to “a truly biblical worldview.”

“This is going to be very controversial,” Lively said, “but the women’s right to vote—the 19th Amendment—was actually a product of the Soviet Bolshevik revolution that was transported here to the United States in the 1920s.”

“I’m not talking about taking away women’s right to vote,” Lively quickly added. “I’m just saying let me ask a question here: Would the voters of 1920—of course, these were all men—and would the women who were urging their husbands to vote have voted for the 19th Amendment if they knew that the highest achievement of women’s right to vote in the minds of women in 2020 would be the slaughtering of unborn babies?”

“Let me ask you this question,” Richard May, Lively’s co-host, replied. “Would the women of the church of the 1920s be so inclined to pastor and lead churches if they knew that it would lead to rampant homosexuality and the approval of transgender pastors?”

“This is the thing about having a truly biblical worldview,” Lively replied. “A truly biblical worldview has male authority—male authority established by God. And that doesn’t mean that women can’t vote, but what that does mean is that there is an order to civilization in which men and women are designed to be complementary halves of one whole but with distinct functions in society, and that male authority is an aspect of that that’s inseparable from the health of civilization.”

“Nobody talks about this,” Lively added. “It’s verboten because of the political correctness and because so many Christian women don’t even understand this concept today. Feminism has crept into the church to such an extreme that you can’t have this kind of conversation anymore without being attacked by Christian women.”