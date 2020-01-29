Rodney Howard-Browne: Jesus Would Have ‘Beat the Crap’ Out of John Bolton

Right-wing pastor and radical conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne posted a series of tweets yesterday in which he said that Jesus would “beat the crap” out of former national security adviser John Bolton for writing a book that reportedly reveals that President Donald Trump told Bolton that he wanted to continue withholding aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian government opened an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden.

This bombshell allegation could play a key role during Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, and Howard-Browne, who has been a steadfast supporter of the president—and even laid hands upon and prayed over him in the Oval Office in 201—is furious with Bolton for allegedly being “disloyal to the President.”

Howard-Browne responded to a tweet from Bolton with a tweet of his own in which he called Bolton “a slime ball of the highest order” and said that he wished he had “knocked your sorry butt through the door of the Oval Office into the rose garden when I saw you. I would have gladly been arrested.”

After calling Bolton a “globalist sellout,” a “clown,” and “Benedict Arnold,” Howard-Browne declared that Jesus “would have made a whip and beat the crap out of him!!!!”

I have no respect for someone who is disloyal to the President and loyal to deep state !!! No respect! No respect at all …… what a globalist sellout! 🙄 — Rodney Howard-Browne (@rhowardbrowne) January 28, 2020