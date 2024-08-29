Robin Bullock and Steve Schultz Can’t Understand Their Own Conspiracy Theory

When former President Donald Trump lost the election in 2020, it caused a serious problem for the various self-proclaimed “prophets” who had repeatedly guaranteed that he’d be reelected to a second term. While some of these “prophets,” like Hank Kunneman, have spent the last four years attempting to defend themselves by insisting that the election was stolen, others have gone in a different direction by incessantly asserting that Trump not only won the election but that he has secretly been president this entire time.

Alabama pastor Robin Bullock has been among the latter, proclaiming that “prophets” such as himself could not possibly have been wrong and therefore “Donald J. Trump is the president.”

Naturally, this sort of conspiracy theory creates its own difficulties, as all of the terrible things that Bullock and his ilk say have happened under the presidency of Joe Biden would actually be Trump’s fault. Furthermore, if Trump really has been president, then he’d be constitutionally barred from serving another term in office.

When Bullock appeared on the “Elijah Streams” program earlier this week, it was clear that even though both he and host Steve Shultz fully believe that Trump has been president for the last four years, neither is capable of unraveling the tangled web of contradictions and confusion it creates.

“[Trump] was actually president for these two term,” Bullock said. “People says, ‘Well, don’t know if I believe that.’ Well, do you believe [former President Barack] Obama is calling the shots from a basement during Biden’s term? You know, he was. Everybody knows he was.”

“So, if you believe he did that from behind the scenes, why is it so hard for you to believe Trump’s been president this whole time?” Bullock asked, ignoring the glaring contradiction at the heart of his assertion. After all, if Obama has secretly been “calling the shots” during Biden’s presidency, then how could Trump have “been president this whole time”?

“I absolutely believe without question [Trump] has been commander-in-chief of the military,” Shultz replied. “Now can I prove it? No.”

“What you’re looking at is the tail wagging the dog,” Bullock continued. “That’s what I believe. I believe that Trump is the president and has been the president the whole time. I do. No doubt about it. … In the rightful context and even in winning the the right votes, he’s the president. He’s been the president.”

Bullock claimed that the entire world recognizes that Trump is still the president, but then confusingly pivoted to blaming Biden for what happened in the aftermath of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

“Look at all the debacles that are taking place,” Bullock said. “The military certainly wouldn’t have humiliated themselves this way.”

At that point, even Shultz had to admit that the conspiracy theory had become so confusing that even he can’t make sense of it.

“Yeah, some of those things, I can’t work out in my mind,” he said.