Right Wing Round-Up: Ziklag

Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: What J.D. Vance really believes

The dark worldview of Trump’s choice for vice president, explained.

Katelyn Polantz, Hannah Rabinowitz and Devan Cole @ CNN: Judge dismisses classified documents case against Donald Trump

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump, a shock ruling that clears away one of the major legal challenges facing the former president.

Joe DePaolo @ Mediaite: Rep. Lauren Boebert Flat Out Declares ‘I Do Believe Joe Biden is Responsible for the Shooting’ in Stunning Interview

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) declared she believes President Joe Biden is responsible for the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally.

Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: These MAGA Leaders Claim God Spared Trump’s Life

Did divine intervention save Donald Trump from certain death in Pennsylvania? Marco Rubio and Charlie Kirk are apparently believers.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Watch televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s family pray for Donald Trump’s ear

During a livestream Sunday night, televangelist Kenneth Copeland, his daughter Terri Pearsons, and her husband George Pearsons held their hands to their right ears as they prayed for Donald Trump to be healed following the assassination attempt against him.

Angry White Men: White Nationalist Elijah Schaffer Announces He ‘Will Be At The RNC’

Elijah Schaffer is a far-right propagandist and white nationalist who espouses racist, antisemitic, misogynistic, and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Schaffer, who hosts a show on Rumble, said in a recent livestream that he will attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Andy Kroll @ ProPublica: Inside Ziklag, the Secret Organization of Wealthy Christians Trying to Sway the Election and Change the Country