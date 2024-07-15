Right Wing Round-Up: Ziklag

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 15, 2024 5:32 pm
  • Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: What J.D. Vance really believes

    • The dark worldview of Trump’s choice for vice president, explained.

  • Katelyn Polantz, Hannah Rabinowitz and Devan Cole @ CNN: Judge dismisses classified documents case against Donald Trump

    • A federal judge on Monday dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump, a shock ruling that clears away one of the major legal challenges facing the former president.

  • Joe DePaolo @ Mediaite: Rep. Lauren Boebert Flat Out Declares ‘I Do Believe Joe Biden is Responsible for the Shooting’ in Stunning Interview

    • Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) declared she believes President Joe Biden is responsible for the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally.

  • Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: These MAGA Leaders Claim God Spared Trump’s Life

    • Did divine intervention save Donald Trump from certain death in Pennsylvania? Marco Rubio and Charlie Kirk are apparently believers.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Watch televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s family pray for Donald Trump’s ear

    • During a livestream Sunday night, televangelist Kenneth Copeland, his daughter Terri Pearsons, and her husband George Pearsons held their hands to their right ears as they prayed for Donald Trump to be healed following the assassination attempt against him.

  • Angry White Men: White Nationalist Elijah Schaffer Announces He ‘Will Be At The RNC’

    • Elijah Schaffer is a far-right propagandist and white nationalist who espouses racist, antisemitic, misogynistic, and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Schaffer, who hosts a show on Rumble, said in a recent livestream that he will attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

  • Andy Kroll @ ProPublica: Inside Ziklag, the Secret Organization of Wealthy Christians Trying to Sway the Election and Change the Country

    • The little-known charity is backed by famous conservative donors, including the families behind Hobby Lobby and Uline. It’s spending millions to make a big political push for this election — but it may be violating the law.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Elijah Schaffer George Pearsons J.D. Vance Kenneth Copeland Lauren Boebert Christian Nationalism Round-Up Ziklag

You Might Also Like